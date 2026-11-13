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Guardians Make A Sneaky Smart Addition To Their Coaching Staff
By Jimmy Swartz,10 days ago
The Cleveland Guardians have lost some coaches this offseason, with Conner Watson leaving for the Houston Astros and other teams reportedly circling assistant pitching coach Brad Goldberg. On Friday, the club went the other direction and brought in a new face from outside the organization. Alex Burg, who spent this past season as the San Francisco Giants’ field coordinator and catching coach, is heading to Cleveland as a quality control coach.