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From ‘No Hate’ to ‘Celebrate’: It’s Time to Change How We Fight for Trans Rights
By Judy Rohrer,9 days ago
Editor's note: This column was originally published in Common Dreams. “I don’t want boys competing with my daughter.” “There are biological differences.” These were responses I got while canvassing in Spokane, Washington for the “No Hate in WA State” campaign against two anti-LGBTQ and anti-trans ballot initiatives, I-001 and I-638.