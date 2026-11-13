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Clifford Buchmeier, 75
By News Desk,10 days ago
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Clifford Buchmeier, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, who departed this world on Nov. 11, 2026. Born on Aug. 11, 1951, in Chicago Heights, Clifford, affectionately known as Cliff, was a man of immense kindness and dedication. He spent his early years growing up on his parents’ farm with his five siblings and attended Crete-Monee High School, where he met the love of his life, Kathleen Hoel. They graduated in 1971 and married on February 10, 1973.
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