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Jerry Alan Edwards
9 days ago
Jerry Alan Edwards, 85, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. He was born on Feb. 11, 1941, in Cassville to Gerald "Ross" Edwards and Sara Davis Edwards. He spent his early years in the Cassville and Exeter areas before his family relocated to Springfield. He graduated from Parkview High School and went on to attend Southwest Missouri State University (now Missouri State University), where he earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Biology and Agricultural Science in 1964.