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Sorry, Cities: Skylines, there’s a new best city-builder in town
By Josh Broadwell,10 days ago
2026 is the year I got massively into city builders, and by massively I mean I played Cities: Skylines more than anything else for the first half of the year. I started dabbling with city builder-slash-logistics games in the second half of the year, like Anno 117, and turned my attention to Transport Fever 3 soon after. When I first learned about Transport Fever 3, I called it "like" Cities: Skylines. It looked a lot like a traditional city builder, albeit one where you focus on roads more than zoning. After playing it over the last month or so, though, I realize the difference between city builder and logistics planner is a lot more distinct than I initially gave it credit for — and I've irreversibly become a logistics sicko.