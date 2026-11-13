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Richard Raymond Woodcock
8 days ago
Richard Raymond Woodcock, 91, of Ozark, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Dec. 15, 1934, to Ralph and Zoe Woodcock. He grew up in Indianola, Iowa. He attended Indianola High School, Simpson College, and The University of Nebraska where he graduated with a degree in geology. He married Joyce Miller in 1957 and had four children. He owned Bellwood construction company in Indianola for many years.