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Greer Laser Lab Opens Doors Next Week as SC Battery Industry Keeps Booming
By Mark Jerrett,10 days ago
A Greer company that specializes in laser welding technology is throwing open its doors next week for a free, two-day event where local manufacturers can watch battery welding equipment in action without ever booking an appointment. Li10, which operates out of 55B Concourse Way, is hosting the Battery Welder Open House on Nov. 17 and 18, giving engineers and production teams a rare chance to see the machinery up close.
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