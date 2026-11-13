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8 new TV shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, and HBO (November 13-15)
By Maria Loreto,10 days ago
It’s a big weekend for new TV. VisionQuest has concluded its first season, including a post-credits scene with big implications for Avengers: Doomsday. The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power is back with a third season, continuing the story of a Middle-earth set thousands of years before Bilbo and Frodo Baggins. The Body is also available on Netflix, delivering a fun and campy high school drama with some religious horror thrown in the mix.