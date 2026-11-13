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Marvel officially confirms new Avengers team for Doomsday
10 days ago
The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Avengers lineup has been a bit muddled since the events of Captain America: Civil War, which broke up the team of besties. Things got more confusing when the team of misfits in last year's Thunderbolts* was declared the New Avengers at the end of the film, causing a bit of a kerfuffle between the team and Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/Captain America over who gets to call themselves Avengers.