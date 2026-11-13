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Mount Vernon Agrees to $5.5M Settlement in Tennis Bubble Fight That Dragged On for Years
By Nolan Keegan,10 days ago
Mount Vernon has agreed to a $5.5 million settlement with Kela Tennis over a legal fight that began in 2018, when the city's contractor tore down the tennis bubble at Memorial Field in the dead of night. The agreement still has one more hurdle before it's final: formal sign-off from the city's own Board of Estimate and Contract.
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