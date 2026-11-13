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15 Dog Breeds Groomers Quietly Avoid Owning Themselves
By Jan,9 days ago
Ever wondered what happens when the experts who make our four-legged friends look fabulous walk into a pet store? You’d think professional groomers would naturally gravitate toward the most stunning, high-maintenance breeds they work with daily. But here’s a surprising truth that might shock you: many groomers deliberately avoid owning the very breeds that fill their appointment books. After spending eight hours a day wrestling with matted coats, dealing with anxious pups, and perfecting intricate cuts, the last thing most groomers want is to come home to more of the same. It’s like a chef avoiding elaborate five-course meals at home – sometimes you just want a simple sandwich.