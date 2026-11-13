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Jimmy Owens And Kenny Wallace Share What They Think Has Killed Local Racing
By John Trent,10 days ago
Jimmy Owens and Kenny Wallace both shared their thoughts on what they believe has killed local racing. During the most recent Kenny Conversation episode featuring Owens, Wallace observed that local racing has become stagnant while national and even regional tours are doing well. He said, “We get 9 to 10 Super Late Models here at Pevely or Brownstown. We could get 12. Specifically what is your thought? The Late Models are not as big as they used to be on a local level in our area, the Midwest. Do you see that? And what is your thoughts on what I just served up to you?”
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