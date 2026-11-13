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Southeast Technical College presents 40 bikes to local youths, others
By Submitted,9 days ago
This event listing is sponsored by Southeast Technical College. Southeast Technical College is celebrating the impact of community service with a special bicycle giveaway recognizing the completion of Fall 2026 Service to Community Days, which wrapped up in October. “This year is exciting,” said Kristin Wellnitz, STC Days coordinator. “While...