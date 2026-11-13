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Colorado State University President Amy Parsons Announces Her Resignation
By Name:*,8 days ago
Amy Parsons, the sixteenth president of Colorado State University, has announced her resignation following less than four years in the role. Her last day will be December 31. After two years as CEO of the e-commerce firm Mozzafiato, Parsons became president of Colorado State on February 1, 2023, making her the second woman to lead the university. She previously spent 17 years in executive roles with the university, including legal counsel, vice president for university operations, and executive vice chancellor of the CSU System. While on campus, she also taught courses for the master’s degree program in student affairs in higher education.
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