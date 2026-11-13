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Jo Byrns’ Jon Michael Wix voted as Round 1 Main Street Preps Football Player of the Week
By MSP STAFF,10 days ago
Jo Byrns junior Jon Michael Wix has been fan-voted as the Round 1 Main Street Preps Football Player of the Week, brought to you by Delta Delta of Tennessee. The running back/wide receiver earned 30% of the vote to win the award over Hickman County running back Taylor Hutchinson (second) and Beech running back DK Williams (third).