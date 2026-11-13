undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Professional Plastics Acquires Buffalo's Plastic Systems
By David Hutton,10 days ago
Professional Plastics Inc., a distributor and fabricator of high-performance plastics, has announced the acquisition of Plastic Systems Inc., a Buffalo-area manufacturer specializing in thermoformed plastic components. Plastic Systems was acquired from Innovative Concepts in Entertainment, Inc. (ICE) and will operate as a division of Professional Plastics, further strengthening the company's...
1