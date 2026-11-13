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'The Wash' tells the little-known history of Black washerwomen on strike in 1881
By Andrea Asuaje,10 days ago
They were the unlikeliest of protestors: the poor Black washerwomen in Atlanta, just 18 years after the Emancipation Proclamation and 20 years since the American Civil War. As these freed women struggled to feed their families, they did one of the few jobs open to them: washing wealthy white people’s dirty laundry. But when the work was done, their employers routinely refused to pay their meager wages.