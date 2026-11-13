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Indiana agencies prepare for winter weather, urge Hoosiers to take precautions
By WOWO News,10 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – Indiana officials are reminding residents to prepare for winter weather as snow, ice and freezing rain become potential hazards on roadways across the state. Gov. Mike Braun joined representatives from the Indiana Department of Transportation, Indiana State Police and Indiana Department of Homeland Security on Thursday...
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