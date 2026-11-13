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Kissimmee Man Accused of Emailing Miami-Dade Sheriff a School Bomb Threat, Then Targeting Her Family
By Carlos Mendez,10 days ago
A 38-year-old Kissimmee man is facing two second-degree felony charges after investigators say he emailed Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz a school bomb threat, then sent a second message threatening her family. Investigators located Julio Javier Landaeta in his hotel room the night the emails arrived; he was arrested on a warrant issued Nov. 4, according to investigators.
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