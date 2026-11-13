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GTA 6 Rings Up $1.09 Billion in Presales Before It Even Launches
By Julian "Jules" Castillo,10 days ago
Grand Theft Auto 6 does not officially launch until Thursday, November 19, but by most outside estimates it has already cleared $1 billion in sales. Research firm Sensor Tower estimated the open-world crime game generated $1.09 billion in presale revenue from 11.27 million units sold worldwide, a staggering number for a title still sitting in players' download queues rather than their consoles.