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Gulliver Prep Breaks Ground on 95,000-Square-Foot STEAM Complex in Pinecrest
By Livi Miller,10 days ago
Gulliver Preparatory School broke ground on a nearly 95,000-square-foot STEAM Complex at its Upper School Campus in Pinecrest on Wednesday, marking a major expansion tied to the private school's 100th anniversary. The new complex will bring together a STEM Commons and an Arts + Innovation Center, with classrooms, laboratories, collaboration space, arts studios, performance facilities, and dining space all under one project umbrella.
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