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Margot Robbie to star in ‘The Drama’ director Kristoffer Borgli’s next film
10 days ago
Margot Robbie is teaming up with director Kristoffer Borgli. The actress will star in writer-director Borgli’s upcoming film The Week of Pain, ABC Audio has confirmed. A24 will finance and produce the project with Lars Knudsen and Ari Aster’s production company Square Peg. Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap, will also produce, as will the company Dilemma Films.