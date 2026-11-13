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2028 Gwinnett County Teacher of the Year: Gwinnett search committee narrows field to six finalists
10 days ago
Six Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) teachers have been selected as finalists for the 2028 Gwinnett County Teacher of the Year (TOTY) title. The finalists are Robin Colwell of Baggett Elementary School, Dr. Jennifer Clark of Duncan Creek Elementary School, Brianca Noble of Lilburn Middle School, Tashana Gayle of Northbrook Middle School, Aqueelah Ahmad-Harris of Lanier High School, and Emille Williams of Seckinger High School.
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