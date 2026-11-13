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Man, 20, receives 19 years for Federal Way murder in 2023
By Steve Hunter steve.hunter@kentreporter.com,10 days ago
A judge sentenced a 20-year-old Tacoma man to 19 years, four months in prison for the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man in 2023 at a Federal Way gas station. Tau’rean Curtis Sonnell Forks, just 17 at the time of the July 15, 2023 shooting at a Arco gas station, 3910 S. 320th St., was sentenced Nov. 6 by King County Superior Court Judge Taki Flevaris at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent. Forks pleaded guilty Aug. 27 to second-degree murder with a firearm enhancement, a lesser charge than the original first-degree murder charge.
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