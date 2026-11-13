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Friday Debrief: SCSW Dry Bags, Bikepacking Scotland, New Feedback Tools, Forbidden Heathen, and More…
By Team,8 days ago
The weekly Debrief highlights small but important news, products, and things that caught our attention on the website, in conversation, and elsewhere in the community. These include upcoming events and interesting items our readers shared in the comments. Check out this week’s findings below. Bits & Bobs. New products...