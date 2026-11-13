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Kennett Square’s Holiday Season Holds a Few New Surprises
By Timothy Alexander,10 days ago
KENNETT SQUARE, PA — Kennett Collaborative will organize seven holiday events in downtown Kennett Square from Nov. 21 through Dec. 31, 2026, bringing parades, seasonal markets, shopping promotions and public celebrations intended to attract visitors and support local businesses during the year-end shopping season. The schedule includes the 14th...