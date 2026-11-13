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NCIS: Origins season 3 episode 6 spoilers: The hunt for a mole
10 days ago
Next week on CBS you are going to see NCIS: Origins season 3 episode 6 arrive and through what we know right now, questions about for Gibbs in two timelines. First and foremost, we know that Muse Watson is reprising his role as Mike Franks for this hour. How in the world is that going to work? Remember that the guy is dead in the present, so he may be a voice in Gibbs’ head or some sort of conjuration — or, who knows? We could see a different sort of flashback here. (Also on the guest-star front, you are going to see Emily Wickersham once more as Bishop. Who knew she would have such an arc this season?)
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