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‘The Baddest Speechwriter of All’ Trailer Honors MLK’s Speechwriter Clarence B. Jones
By Blexmedia,9 days ago
Netflix has released the official trailer for The Baddest Speechwriter of All, a documentary centered on Clarence B. Jones, the attorney and speechwriter who helped Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. craft his historic “I Have a Dream” address. The 29-minute film, co-directed by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, in his directorial debut, and two-time Oscar winner Ben Proudfoot, premieres December 8.