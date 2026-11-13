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The Blackhawks’ Rebuild Is Giving Sabres Fans Flashbacks to 2015
By HickeyHockey,9 days ago
For Buffalo Sabres fans, something feels familiar about watching the Chicago Blackhawks build around Connor Bedard. The young star arrives. The franchise has a new face. Suddenly, years of losing feel easier to justify because someone might make the wait worthwhile. After they played each other on November 12th, that Blackhawks team reminded me a lot of the early Eichel years.