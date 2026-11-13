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Grey’s Anatomy season 23 episode 6 spoilers: Is Link in a crisis?
10 days ago
Next week on ABC you are going to see Grey’s Anatomy season 23 episode 6 arrive — so what all can you expect to see transpire within this fall finale?. First and foremost, we do not think it will be some jaw-dropper to anyone out there to recognize that the hospital is facing a lot of trouble. There is an influx of patients due to a hospital closure, but will the Olympic floor be opened up for use? There is a lot of tension unraveling around that already, and we would not be shocked if that leads to some sort of seismic shift or even a possible cliffhanger. This is one of those situations where the business side of an institution and the needs of the patients collide, and it is never altogether easy or comfortable to watch.