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Dexter: Resurrection season 2 episode 4: A JawSplitter question
10 days ago
As we do prepare to see Dexter: Resurrection season 2 episode 4 arrive over on Showtime, why not take a few minutes here to discuss the JawSplitter? Who is this, exactly?. Well, at the end of episode 3, we saw that this new adversary was teased. This is one of the last Leon Prater files seemingly worth examining further, though Dexter does ask Charley in the promo for what’s next if there are any more out there. If the JawSplitter is really it, should you not try to make this character as interesting and intimidating as possible?