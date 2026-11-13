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9-1-1 season 10 episode 6 spoilers: Is Ben Hooks really dead?
10 days ago
For those who have not heard as of yet, 9-1-1 season 10 episode 6 next week is more than just your average story; it will also serve as the fall finale. How did we get here so quick? We certainly do not blame anyone wondering that, mostly because it felt like the show just started and we were watching a volcano come close to destroying the city. Now, we are in a spot where the 118 is going to be facing an explosive situation while Athena deals with her past.