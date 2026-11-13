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418 Votes Behind, Scaggs Calls For Audit Of Calvert County Commissioner Race
By John Collins,10 days ago
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — Republican Jason Scaggs has asked the Calvert County Board of Elections to audit the county’s at-large commissioners race and investigate reports involving mail-in and provisional ballots. His request comes as unofficial results put him 418 votes behind Democrat Judy Pedersen, who holds second place in the race for two at-large seats.
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