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Boston Blue season 2 spoilers: Could Will Estes return again?
9 days ago
We recognize that we are just one week removed from seeing the latest Boston Blue episode featuring Will Estes and yet, here we are talking about a possible return. In the end, why wouldn’t we? While the CBS spin-off show is trying to do its own thing, at the same time it does have so much nostalgia to dip into at almost any point. A good chunk of the viewership here, after all, watched Blue Bloods for so many years. We also do appreciate how the last episode really dove into some of the unspoken tension between Danny and Jamie Reagan — beyond just that, the story ended with the two of them on better terms. Opening up is not something that these men often do, and that does make it all the more satisfying emotionally when we do get it.