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Schumer faces challenger to Senate majority leader position
By Thérèse Boudreaux,9 days ago
(The Center Square) – U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is facing a challenger for the position of chamber leader in the upcoming 120th Congress. U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., says he will run for Senate majority leader, stating that his decision “is not about any one person – it’s about answering the call of the American people.”