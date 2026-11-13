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2027 Acura Integra Type S Heritage Edition First Look: Get the Legendary Type R’s Look Today
10 days ago
Fans of the vaunted “DC2” Acura Integra Type R, the apex predator of the third-gen (1997-2001) car, rejoice! Some 700 of you will get the chance to own a 2027 Integra Type S Heritage Edition that pays tribute to that legendary hot compact with: Blazing Phoenix Yellow paint, a skin-scalding titanium shift knob, and copper-finish aluminum wheels. Fittingly, the car will make its splashy public debut at MotorTrend sister brand Super Street’s After Dark event Saturday, November 14, in Santa Ana, California, with dealer deliveries following in December.
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