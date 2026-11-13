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Auto-pedestrian crash in Longview leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries
By Travis Noriega,10 days ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries following an auto-pedestrian crash in Longview. According to the Longview Police Department, officers responded to a vehicle and pedestrian crash at the inersection of Hawkins Parkway and McCann Road around 3:50 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The LPD...