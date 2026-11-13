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FDA posts early alerts for 2 product removals
By Elise Reuter,8 days ago
The Food and Drug Administration posted two early alerts on Tuesday for medical devices that are being removed from the market. Teleflex subsidiary Arrow International recalled certain spring wire guide components used as part of a system to place catheters in blood vessels. Arrow told customers on Nov. 5 to quarantine and cease use and distribution for affected products, according to the FDA alert.