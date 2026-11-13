undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Doctors Without Borders: Hundreds of Millions in Ebola Funds Have Disappeared in Congo — ‘Speechless’
By Frances Martel,10 days ago
A report from the international humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Thursday revealed that, despite “hundreds of millions of dollars” from global aid groups being sent to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to fight the ongoing Ebola outbreak there, the situation on the ground remains destitute.