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FAA lifts ground stop after four hours, but flight cancellations will stretch into the weekend
By Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs,10 days ago
The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop on Friday afternoon, disrupting thousands of departing of flights. The agency reported communication problems affecting "multiple" air traffic control centers. Nationwide ground stops are extremely rare, and the last was in January 2023 after a failure of a pilot communication system. The Federal...
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