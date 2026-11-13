undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Avenue G Lane Closures Scheduled for Gas Infrastructure Upgrades
By Simply Beautiful,9 days ago
Motorists traveling through central Killeen should be aware of temporary lane closures scheduled later this month as utility work takes place along Avenue G. According to the City of Killeen, sections of the westbound lane of Avenue G between South 20th Street and North 10th Street will be closed from Monday, Nov. 16, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily, excluding weekends. The schedule is weather permitting.