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USDA seeks comments on proposed pecan marketing order changes
8 days ago
The USDA published a proposed rule on Nov. 9 that would revise membership and handling requirements under the federal pecan marketing order administered by the American Pecan Council (APC). The proposal addresses sheller representation and nominations, inter-handler transfer reporting, late assessment charges and administrative corrections. The proposed changes would affect...