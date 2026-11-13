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Coalition unveils recommendations on traumatic brain injuries in first responders
By S+H Staff,9 days ago
Columbus, OH — A group of 52 experts has developed a set of recommendations on recognizing, diagnosing and managing traumatic brain injuries in first responders. The group, which is made up of clinicians, researchers, policymakers, first responders and representatives from agencies that employ and advocate for first responders, crafted 28 recommendations covering five key areas: