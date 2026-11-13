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Washoe County commissioners vote to certify election results
By 2 News Nevada digital team,10 days ago
The Washoe County Board of County Commissioners voted 3-2 Friday to approve the canvass of the 2026 General Election, officially declaring the results of the November 3 election. The canvass marks the final step in Washoe County's election certification process. During Friday's meeting, Registrar of Voters Andrew McDonald presented the...