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US air travel should normalize by Sunday after ground stop triggers mass cancellations, FAA says
By Cassidy Mudd,10 days ago
OKLAHOMA - The Federal Aviation Administration said air travel nationwide is expected to fully recover by the end of Sunday after a communications outage prompted a nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon. FAA officials said Saturday that travelers should still expect delays and cancellations, with about 41,000 flights scheduled for Saturday....
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