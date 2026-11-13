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Around the Commercial Drone Industry: Domestic Manufacturing, Noise Complaints, Wireless Power
By Commercial UAV News Staff,8 days ago
This week’s news round up includes stories on how an agriculture company has made the move toward U.S. based manufacturing due to regulatory restrictions, residents who are speaking out against drone delivery, and a drone that is capable of recharging mid-flight. Agriculture Company Pivots to U.S. Manufacturing. Faced with...