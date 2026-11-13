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Almond red leaf blotch webinar to cover disease identification and prevention
9 days ago
Syngenta will host a webinar with plant pathologist Florent Trouillas covering almond red leaf blotch identification, disease risks and management strategies. Syngenta will host an educational webinar featuring plant pathologist Florent Trouillas to discuss almond red leaf blotch, an emerging disease affecting almond production. The webinar will be on Dec....