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Tom Tresser releases new book on TIFs and how they work
By Our Writers,10 days ago
Tom Tresser releases new book on TIFs and how they work. “After working in the field since 2013 on the TIF Illumination Project – after 50+ open enrollment civic workshops – after 236 public TIF town meetings – after working with organizers from 25 cities – I am able to put what I know about TIFs and how to organize around them in one place,” said Tom Tesser, one of the leading authorities on Tax Increment Financing TIF DIstricts.