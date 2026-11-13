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Missing At-Risk Elderly Man Found Alive in Santa Rosa Thanks to Sheriff’s Helicopter
By Jeff Woodworth,10 days ago
Santa Rosa police officers and a Sonoma County Sheriff’s helicopter crew rescued an at-risk 80-year-old man Thursday evening after he went missing near Annadel State Park. Officers were first called to a home on the 300 block of Los Alamos Road around 5:53 p.m. after a concerned neighbor reported the man had not been seen or heard from in roughly two days.
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