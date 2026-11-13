undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
White House task force says companies deserve liability relief for AI-fueled cyberattacks
By Eric Geller,10 days ago
The Trump administration’s AI task force is encouraging regulatory agencies not to take enforcement actions against companies that experience cyberattacks resulting from AI overwhelming their defenses. “It is clear that the cybersecurity risk environment has changed and organizations that only a short time ago had reasonable protections in place...